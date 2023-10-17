Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Guardamar del Segura
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A new concept of two-level apartments located in Guardamar, just 600 meters from the beach. …
€396,000
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
€63,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
€396,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Bungalow as new 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, kitchen with utility room, living room, w…
€128,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Bungalows for sale in Torrevieja in the district of El Chaparral. The bungalow with a total …
€64,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
SPECIES IN THE SEA with the possibility of PRIVATPOOL OR JACUZI High quality houses in a re…
€396,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with elevator in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with elevator
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
TYPES ON THE SEA with the possibility of PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZ High-quality houses in a clo…
€368,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir