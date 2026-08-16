Bungalows for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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Bungalows in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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17 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$285,246
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Bungalow in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
This residential development offers a choice of 32 apartments, designed to meet the most dem…
$383,299
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Situated in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex of…
$267,536
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Situated in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex of…
$261,189
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$296,093
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$265,784
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
This renovated bungalow offers well-planned living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms…
$180,687
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Situated in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex of…
$586,659
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$266,431
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
The urbanization of El Raso in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, offers a residential complex …
$400,707
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura, just 600 meters from the beach, this exclusive new bui…
$222,986
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
The exclusive residential complex is located in Guardamar del Segura, in the south of the Co…
$351,689
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
Located in one of the most privileged areas of the Costa Blanca, this exclusive residential …
$449,968
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$257,753
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura is this new exclusive apartment complex, combining mode…
$301,461
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$426,345
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Bungalow as new 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, kitchen with utility room, living room, w…
$138,813
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