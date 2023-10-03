Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow

Pool Bungalows for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
166
Pilar de la Horadada
78
el Baix Vinalopo
46
Santa Pola
41
la Marina Baixa
39
Orihuela
37
San Miguel de Salinas
23
Region of Murcia
18
Show more
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Bungalow for sale in the residential complex Sotavento in the south of Tenerife, a few meter…
€325,000
Bungalow with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Area 14 700 m²
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
€8,50M

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir