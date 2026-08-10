Bungalows for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Bungalows in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
11
Javea
5
Denia
5
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24 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
$462,602
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with 1-2 bed…
$313,012
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
$554,228
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TekceTekce
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
$353,669
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$426,555
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
$447,255
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 188 m²
External ZonesThe building is located in El Vergel, surrounded by a beautiful panoramic view…
$422,500
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with…
$313,012
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
UPPER FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful bungalows on the top floor with …
$205,370
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
GROUND FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with 2 be…
$272,982
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
We present a bungalow complex located in a quiet residential area of Calpe, which offers bre…
$231,168
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$146,701
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
UPPER FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful bungalows on the top floor with 1 bedroo…
$205,370
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
$477,068
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
$530,504
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
$570,924
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Beautiful townhouse of 360 m2, located on 3 floors, including an independent apartment. The …
$1,47M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
$558,727
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
GROUND FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments w…
$272,982
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
$378,492
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
$551,277
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
$378,037
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built apartments, with modern architecture, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, an op…
$473,604
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся бунгало в Кальпе в районе Pla roig. Общая площадь 125.00 м2, бунгало 2001 год…
$371,454
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