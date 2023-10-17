Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Alta
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
4
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Xabia Javea, Spain
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 590 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Villa with a Swimming Pool in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa for sale in Moraira is…
€3,35M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€160,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€154,000
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€132,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€360,000

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir