  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alhama de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

4 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build exclusive complex …
$213,325
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build exclusive complex …
$234,158
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedroom grond floor bungalows overlooking the pool in Condado de Alhama. NEW BUILD BUNGALO…
$234,369
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
3 bedroom ground floor bungalow in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom gro…
$144,780
