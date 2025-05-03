Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows with garden for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
122
Marbella
9
Alicante
3
Valencian Community
600
86 properties total found
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Last South-facing apartment with solarim of 70m2! Residential of modern homes of 2 bedrooms…
$376,820
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Ground floor bungalow in Residencial Marbella 6 , in Torreblanca , Torrevieja , Costa Blanca…
$139,962
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
$250,855
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located on the Costa Blanca, in Pilar de la Horadada, very close to the beach. It has a swim…
$269,050
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 132 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$271,133
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$258,283
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT New Build Luxury residenti…
$484,483
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Beautiful top floor bungalow with solarium for sale in the Nueva Torrevieja area, a few mete…
$102,280
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOWS IN VISTABELLA Newly built residential bungalow apa…
$236,751
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Ground floor bungalow in residential in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. The residential consists o…
$247,517
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, garden, green…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 74 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
It is a spacious bungalow for sale with two floors and a solarium on a third floor. With uno…
$166,878
Leave a request
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Bungalow for sale ground floor with two houses and independent entrances in Torre la Mata, T…
$263,774
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$269,050
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$201,221
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the heart of Aguas Nuevas, one of the most representative areas of Torrevieja, is this co…
$177,644
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$237,827
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build residential complex in Orihuela C…
$257,314
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Bungalow located 50 meters from the new "Polamax" shopping center, with cinemas, supermarket…
$306,839
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
$264,743
Leave a request

