Bungalows for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

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Bungalows in Villajoyosa, Spain

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17 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the picturesque town of La Vila Joyosa, this residential complex offers a variety…
$418,509
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Villajoyos - a unique opportunity to live in an idylli…
$565,871
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
$757,719
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
$403,340
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$401,925
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$332,231
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joyosa, this residential complex offers a choice of …
$375,388
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Located in the picturesque town of La Vila Joyosa, this residential complex offers a variety…
$565,871
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$393,770
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
This exclusive complex on the Costa Blanca is in a privileged location, less than a five-min…
$540,191
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
This exclusive complex on the Costa Blanca is in a privileged location, less than a five-min…
$545,220
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Located between Villajoyosa, Finestrat and Benidorm, this new residential project offers the…
$435,591
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
This exclusive complex on the Costa Blanca is in a privileged location, less than a five-min…
$459,094
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
Discover the essence of exclusivity and comfort on the Mediterranean coast in the unique Gas…
$576,675
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Villajoyos - a unique opportunity to live in an idylli…
$437,145
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Twelve exclusive homes on the seafront in Villajoyosa A unique design with high quality cons…
$995,882
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN VILLAJOYOSA LIVE BY THE SEA New Buil…
$614,755
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