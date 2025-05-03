Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$275,509
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Fantastic upper floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beac…
$335,908
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Ground floor bungalow in Residencial Marbella 6 , in Torreblanca , Torrevieja , Costa Blanca…
$139,962
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOWS IN VISTABELLA Newly built residential bungalow apa…
$193,686
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Spacious 3 ground floor bungalow in a rural area in Hondón de las Nieves . Spacious ground f…
$205,918
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
$266,849
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedroom bungalow-style apartments key ready in Los Balcones . Urbanization consisting of b…
$288,470
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Garden: 30 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.There …
$162,713
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT New Build Luxury residenti…
$484,483
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential o…
$253,646
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale in the Torreta 2 area, near the Habaneras shopping center in …
$70,519
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Beautiful top floor bungalow with solarium for sale in the Nueva Torrevieja area, a few mete…
$102,280
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOWS IN VISTABELLA Newly built residential bungalow apa…
$236,751
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale on the corner with a 35 m2 terrace , in Torreblanca , Torrevi…
$118,322
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Ground floor bungalow in residential in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. The residential consists o…
$247,517
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
New promotion of Mediterranean homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The ground floor homes have larg…
$376,820
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Garden: 32 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrace,…
$175,187
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, garden, green…
$303,676
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 bedroom ground floor bungalows in Los Balcones . 2-bedroom ground floor apartments with pr…
$246,839
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
It is a spacious bungalow for sale with two floors and a solarium on a third floor. With uno…
$166,878
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Bungalow for sale ground floor with two houses and independent entrances in Torre la Mata, T…
$263,774
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale with private parking and community pool in Agua Nuevas, Torre…
$124,092
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$269,050
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$201,221
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$286,276
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the heart of Aguas Nuevas, one of the most representative areas of Torrevieja, is this co…
$177,644
