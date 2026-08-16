Bungalows for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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77 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools &#…
$324,903
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Area is located in one of the areas with the best views, the most beautiful, green and quiet…
$390,913
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – Nature, Golf and Comfort Discover this new …
$282,839
Leave a request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas …
$394,155
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Set in a privileged natural environment, this modern residential complex in San Miguel de Sa…
$302,971
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools Medit…
$243,753
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
$529,040
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – Nature, Golf and Comfort Discover this new r…
$286,055
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
New bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – nature, golf and comfortDiscover a new residential …
$284,027
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the town of San Miguel de Salinas, in the area of “La Cañada”, this exclusive com…
$295,896
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the town of San Miguel de Salinas, in the area of “La Cañada”, this exclusive com…
$281,794
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in Alicante, in the village of San Miguel de Salinas, this exclusive residential com…
$391,831
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Situated in the charming area of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offers a va…
$224,523
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the heart of San Miguel de Salinas, in the province of Alicante, El Residencial i…
$309,890
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools &#…
$296,010
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools Medit…
$325,166
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in Alicante, in the municipality of San Miguel de Salinas, this exclusive residentia…
$479,675
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools &#…
$284,397
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in Alicante, in the city of San Miguel de Salinas, this exclusive residential comple…
$479,675
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools &#…
$243,753
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$297,324
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
New Bungalows in San Miguel de SalinasNew residential complex of villas and designer bungalo…
$487,049
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Located in San Miguel de Salinas, in the area of La Cañada, surrounded by a beautiful protec…
$287,415
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
New bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 shared swimming poolsMediterranean lifestyle s…
$289,860
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The complex is located in the village of San Miguel de Salinas, in the zone "La Cañada", sur…
$281,794
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – Nature, Golf and Comfort Discover this new r…
$311,087
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Located in San Miguel de Salinas, in the area of La Cañada, surrounded by a beautiful protec…
$322,782
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Discover a new format of housing where quality and comfort combine in a space created to enj…
$242,611
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
Set in a privileged natural environment, this modern residential complex in San Miguel de Sa…
$291,134
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in Alicante, in the town of San Miguel de Salinas, this exclusive residential comple…
$479,675
Leave a request
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