UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Miguel de Salinas
Bungalow
Bungalows for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
65 m²
€194,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
€239,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
66 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€174,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
1/2
Introducing a new bungalow on the ground floor with a garden in San Miguel de las Salinas. S…
€169,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2/2
New bungalow in San Miguel de las SalinasThe bungalow, located on the top floor, has its own…
€225,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€360,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Lift
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€360,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
For sale bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas in the Residencial los Flamencos area. The total …
€249,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
2
81 m²
For sale bungalow in Oriuela Costa in Campoamor. The total area of 81.00 m2, the 2008 bungal…
€143,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
65 m²
1
NEW JYLO COMPLEX FROM 108 BUNGALO IN SAN-MIGEL-DE-SALINASNew residential complex of 108 bung…
€149,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
92 m²
1
NEW BUNGALO IN SAN-MIGEL-DE-SALINAS A new residential complex of villas and designer bunga…
€320,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
1
58 m²
1
For sale bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas in the Balcón de Costa Blan area, located on the …
€58,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
1
71 m²
1
For sale bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas in the Blue Lagoon - El Galan area, located on th…
€88,500
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with heating
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€174,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas a…
€350,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with storage room, with public pool
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas a…
€380,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
2
79 m²
1
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN THE ORIUELA COSTA A new residential complex in Oriel Costa. Closed urba…
€245,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
92 m²
1
NEW BUNGALO IN SAN-MIGEL-DE-SALINAS A new residential complex of villas and designer bunga…
€350,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
92 m²
1
NEW BUNGALO IN SAN-MIGEL-DE-SALINAS A new residential complex of design villas and bungalo…
€380,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
1
83 m²
For sale bungalow with its own garden in a busy place of Villamartin Plaza. The bungolo cons…
€139,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
2
93 m²
1
€224,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
92 m²
1/2
€360,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
92 m²
2/2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
€360,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL