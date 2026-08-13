Bungalows for sale in Malaga, Spain

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Bungalows in Malaga, Spain

;
Marbella
24
Estepona
86
San Pedro Alcantara
8
Fuengirola
21
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261 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$370,470
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
This exclusive new complex in Casares offers 58 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in 4 care…
$641,554
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
This new exclusive residential complex in Fuengirola, consisting of 74 apartments and pentho…
$765,097
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
The communal areas of the complex are designed in such a way as to create an atmosphere of l…
$1,59M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
This exclusive new complex in Mijas Costa combines luxury, comfort and privileged location i…
$361,202
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Located in the popular Cala de Mijas area, this exclusive complex offers 72 2, 3 and 4 bedro…
$573,396
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Discover the unique opportunity to live in one of the most privileged enclaves on the Costa …
$539,395
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
This exclusive residential complex, which has already been completed, has been designed in a…
$570,743
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Benagalbon, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Benagalbon, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Located in the charming Rincon de la Victoria, this residential complex offers an exclusive …
$565,910
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Located in the charming town of Estepona, this residential complex offers a choice of 24 pro…
$774,014
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the charming village of La Cala de Mijas, this exclusive residential complex offe…
$407,528
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This exclusive residential complex of 80 houses in Marbella was designed to make the most of…
$972,775
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming town of Mijas, this residential complex offers a choice of 33 homes …
$347,420
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
In the heart of Las Mesas in Estepona is an exclusive residential complex, perfectly combini…
$994,703
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
Located in the charming area of Las Lagunas de Mijas, this residential complex offers a choi…
$521,077
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Estepona, this residential complex offers an exclusive sele…
$614,376
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Marbella, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$882,087
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Located on the quiet Calle Menta Street in Benalmadena, Malaga, this exclusive residential c…
$477,479
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Located in the heart of El Limonar, one of Malaga’s most emblematic and sought-after residen…
$1,98M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive complex is strategically located between the coastal towns of Fuengirola and …
$577,556
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Located in the charming Chaparral area, this residential complex offers an exclusive selecti…
$503,442
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
This modern and functional closed-type complex is an ideal place to live. The complex consis…
$613,398
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in the heart of the Casares Costa Golf Course …
$530,075
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$970,342
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Discover a new definition of luxury on the Costa del Sol with this exclusive project located…
$1,92M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
In the heart of Los Pacos, one of the most sought-after residential areas of Fuengirola, an …
$552,903
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
In the exclusive area of Cancelada, on the New Golden Mile of Estepona, a residential comple…
$836,264
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
In the lively area of Las Lagunas, Mijas Costa, is this modern complex of apartments that re…
$293,114
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
This is an exclusive complex of 58 apartments and penthouses on the Costa del Sol, located i…
$620,829
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
Discover a new definition of luxury on the Costa del Sol with this exclusive project located…
$2,33M
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
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