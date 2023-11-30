Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Pola
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa Pola, …
€255,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Houses for Sale in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola.…
€224,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalows in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Costa Blanca Stylish bungalows are located in Gran Ala…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Bungalows Close to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Alicante Gran Alacant is a contemporar…
€211,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of several blocks of houses such as bung…
€289,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€355,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€340,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, with livingroom in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, with livingroom
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA !!! Located on the second line of Playa S…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Two-storey bungalow in Santa Pola ( Alicante ) near the sea and the Gran Playa Bungalow in …
€89,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom with air conditioning, in good condition, with alarm system in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom with air conditioning, in good condition, with alarm system
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Bungalow 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom in very good condition, with air conditioning, American st…
€106,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, in good condition, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, in good condition, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Bungalow located 50 meters from the new "Polamax" shopping center, with cinemas, supermarket…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
€224,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
€499,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
€270,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
€390,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€292,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
€198,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
€201,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€313,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€320,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
€213,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
€198,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€295,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
€198,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€295,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€295,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir