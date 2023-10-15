UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Orihuela
Bungalow
Bungalows for sale in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
60 m²
2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
50 m²
2/2
We offer a bungalow in the enclosed residential complex Lago Jardín II with a communal swimm…
€77,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
82 m²
1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor in a residential complex in the city of Dehesa de …
€395,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
60 m²
We present a bungalow in the residential complex Calas de Campoamor in the city of Dehesa de…
€230,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Ground floor bungalow, semi-reformed with improvements, with a large terrace and direct acce…
€149,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
65 m²
Cozy bungalow in the residential area of AguamarinaThe complex is located on the seafront, i…
€217,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
3
173 m²
Luxury Golf Home with a Private Pool in a Golf Resort in Costa Blanca This luxurious home i…
€1,20M
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
70 m²
1/2
We offer you a bungalow on the lower floor, in the area of golf courses, which has two bedro…
€145,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
61 m²
The complex is an exclusive residential complex consisting of apartments and a bungalow on t…
€269,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
61 m²
The complex is an exclusive residential complex consisting of apartments and a bungalow on t…
€249,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
La Zenia, Spain
3
1
57 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the residential Villa Cristina in a very quiet area and close to m…
€135,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2
1
58 m²
1.395 / 5.000Resultados de traducciónResultado de traducciónAn ideal property to enjoy the q…
€115,500
Recommend
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
1
1
45 m²
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los altos area. The total area of 45.00 m2, the 1995 …
€72,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
79 m²
We are proud to can offer a high quality standard bungalow which was only built in 2018 in a…
€225,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
145 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€269,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
71 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€249,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
66 m²
Top floor bungalow for sale, 66 m2 house with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room with firepla…
€135,500
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
1
62 m²
For sale bungalow in Oriuela Costa in the Playa Flamenca area. The total area of 62.00 m2, t…
€167,500
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3
3
120 m²
€125,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
€205,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
€220,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
58 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
€199,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
62 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
€199,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with floor heating, with storage room
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
79 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build residential complex in Orihuela C…
€239,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
105 m²
Beautiful top floor spanish duplex bungalow in prestigious Agua Marina urbanization located …
€329,969
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
108 m²
Beautiful top floor duplex bungalow in prestigious Agua Marina urbanization located in Cabo …
€369,969
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
110 m²
Ground floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and large basement near Villamartin. Ground floor bun…
€116,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2
2
58 m²
1
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN ORIUELA COSTA Closed urbanization of 40 apartments with rooms 2 and 3, f…
€215,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2
2
62 m²
1
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN ORIUELA COSTA Closed urbanization of 40 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms…
€209,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3
2
177 m²
1
€186,900
Recommend
