Bungalows for sale in Orihuela, Spain

36 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the enclosed residential complex Lago Jardín II with a communal swimm…
€77,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor in a residential complex in the city of Dehesa de …
€395,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a bungalow in the residential complex Calas de Campoamor in the city of Dehesa de…
€230,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Ground floor bungalow, semi-reformed with improvements, with a large terrace and direct acce…
€149,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Cozy bungalow in the residential area of AguamarinaThe complex is located on the seafront, i…
€217,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Luxury Golf Home with a Private Pool in a Golf Resort in Costa Blanca This luxurious home i…
€1,20M
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a bungalow on the lower floor, in the area of golf courses, which has two bedro…
€145,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
The complex is an exclusive residential complex consisting of apartments and a bungalow on t…
€269,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
The complex is an exclusive residential complex consisting of apartments and a bungalow on t…
€249,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in La Zenia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the residential Villa Cristina in a very quiet area and close to m…
€135,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
1.395 / 5.000Resultados de traducciónResultado de traducciónAn ideal property to enjoy the q…
€115,500
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los altos area. The total area of 45.00 m2, the 1995 …
€72,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We are proud to can offer a high quality standard bungalow which was only built in 2018 in a…
€225,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€269,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€249,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Top floor bungalow for sale, 66 m2 house with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room with firepla…
€135,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale bungalow in Oriuela Costa in the Playa Flamenca area. The total area of 62.00 m2, t…
€167,500
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€125,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
€205,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
€220,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room in La Zenia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
€199,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in La Zenia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
€199,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with floor heating, with storage room in La Zenia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with floor heating, with storage room
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build residential complex in Orihuela C…
€239,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Beautiful top floor spanish duplex bungalow in prestigious Agua Marina urbanization located …
€329,969
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful top floor duplex bungalow in prestigious Agua Marina urbanization located in Cabo …
€369,969
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Ground floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and large basement near Villamartin. Ground floor bun…
€116,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN ORIUELA COSTA Closed urbanization of 40 apartments with rooms 2 and 3, f…
€215,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villa Martin, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN ORIUELA COSTA Closed urbanization of 40 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms…
€209,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 1
€186,900
