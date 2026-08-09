Bungalows for sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Bungalows in Orihuela, Spain

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67 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$352,694
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
New Residential Complex from Bungalow Apartments in WISTABELLNew residential complex of bung…
$351,966
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
This is a luxurious and unique residential complex where you can relax and enjoy life to the…
$435,591
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious bungalow in a new gated complex in Orihuela. Ground floor bungalow with an area of …
$254,850
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Located in the sought-after area of Playa Flamenca, this residential complex offers a choice…
$488,437
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$352,694
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
One-storey bungalow "Aguamarina" with sea views. The total building area is 81 m2 and the us…
$349,716
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$341,316
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is the perfect combination of styl…
$187,724
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Located in the sought-after area of Playa Flamenca, this residential complex offers a choice…
$460,460
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
This new construction project will be erected in the center of Playa Flamenca, close to all …
$383,142
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A great opportunity to purchase a sunny bungalow facing south, in the heart of La Zenia, jus…
$329,882
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Offered for sale bungalow in the residential complex Azahara, with an area of 57 m2, located…
$203,652
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
This new construction project will be erected in the center of Playa Flamenca, close to all …
$493,958
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex in Torrevieja,…
$398,202
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Enjoy the tranquility and comfort of living in a two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment, wit…
$353,031
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$386,825
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
This new construction project will be erected in the center of Playa Flamenca, close to all …
$378,859
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$420,957
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Located in the prestigious Rez. Las Filipinas, this residential complex offers an exclusive …
$332,341
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the sought-after area of Playa Flamenca, this residential complex offers a choice…
$383,142
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in La Coronelita (Torrevieja), it is a bright residential area surrounded by nature …
$427,814
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUNGALO IN WISTABELLNew residential complex of bungalow apartments of modern design in V…
$313,571
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
The charming renovated bungalow in the urbanization of Blue Lagoon offers a Mediterranean li…
$226,407
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Located in La Coronelita (Torrevieja), it is a bright residential area surrounded by nature …
$363,238
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 1, Bungalows in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Spain
$256,459
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$398,202
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the charming town of Orihela, this residential complex offers a variety of housin…
$275,509
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Located in La Coronelita (Torrevieja), it is a bright residential area surrounded by nature …
$313,653
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the sought-after area of Playa Flamenca, this residential complex offers a choice…
$378,859
Leave a request
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