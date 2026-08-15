Bungalows for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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Bungalows in Torrevieja, Spain

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527 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
$366,408
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$374,493
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Laguna Village – Laguna Rosa, Torrevieja (Costa Blanca Sur) is an exclusive residential comp…
$473,895
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$397,610
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$431,518
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This modern residential complex of new buildings is located in Alicante, in the city of Torr…
$364,090
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$397,610
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
$396,345
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$428,817
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury homes, carefully designed for comf…
$461,181
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$403,389
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An exclusive residential complex located between the La Mata Lagoon Nature Park and the Torr…
$392,986
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN LOS BALCONES New Build UNIQUE resi…
$379,940
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury homes, carefully designed for comf…
$377,960
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$505,103
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Residential Apartments in Los Balcones, Torrevieja Modern Homes in a Prime Reside…
$301,139
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$337,506
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Laguna Village – Laguna Rosa, Torrevieja (Costa Blanca Sur) is an exclusive residential comp…
$390,675
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN LOS BALCONES Discover the perfect harmony …
$348,671
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$428,817
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL IN LOS BALCONES, TORREVIEJA New Build residential complex of …
$383,499
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury homes, carefully designed for comf…
$417,259
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residence will consist of 112 modern luxury residential units, carefully designed to pro…
$428,817
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
The new residential complex is located in a picturesque area with magnificent views of the p…
$329,415
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$401,077
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The residence will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed to ensure a c…
$314,389
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Torrevieja, this community offers a variety of accommodation …
$357,155
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$329,415
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$417,673
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Discover the perfect harmony between luxury and comfort in our ground floor apartments with …
$384,334
Leave a request
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