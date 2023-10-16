Bungalows for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow with balcony, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow with balcony, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 250 m²
Casamayor invites you to visit this charming corner, in Cabo de las Huertas, the most presti…
€680,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
For sale bungalow in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 192.00 m2, a plot of 5…
€400,000
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
€467,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Spacious and bright semi-detached house of about 200 square meters, recently renovated, in t…
€329,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
€695,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€231,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Xixona Jijona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Xixona Jijona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Bungalow in Hijon ID D11429
€285,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Bungalow at Bucot ID D12620
€150,000

