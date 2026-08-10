Bungalows for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Bungalows in lAlacanti, Spain

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Mutxamel
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8 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Surrounded by the beauty of the golf course and facing the sea, the complex is an ideal plac…
$366,534
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutchamel, this residential complex offers a variety of hous…
$387,369
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Bungalow in Busot, Spain
Bungalow
Busot, Spain
Area 160 m²
The Altos de Alicante is located in a natural setting, at the foot of the Sierra del Cabeço …
$416,212
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutchamel, this residential complex offers a variety of hous…
$328,733
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutchamel, this residential complex offers a variety of hous…
$387,369
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutchamel, this residential complex offers a variety of hous…
$328,733
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Surrounded by the beauty of the golf course and facing the sea, the complex is an ideal plac…
$361,733
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We present a bungalow in the City of Light, Alicante, with garage and storage room included …
$377,258
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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