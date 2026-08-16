Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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126 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Exclusive New Build Bungalows with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Discover t…
$341,650
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Modern New Build Bungalows for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar Near the Beach Mediterranean L…
$366,877
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing Villas Joblán 2 - modern bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar. Villas Joblán 2 is …
$346,637
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
New bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – luxury and nature by the seaFavorable location near…
$349,736
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We are pleased to present a new residential complex located in the charming city of San Javi…
$315,429
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing Villas Joblán 2 - modern bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar. Villas Joblán 2 is …
$311,962
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of boutique residences on Costa Calida, just 600 metres fro…
$375,533
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Modern bungalows a few steps from the sea in the south of the Costa Blanca. The new resident…
$319,012
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Newly built bungalows in Lo Pagán: Modern living close to the beach Prime location in Lo Pa…
$302,278
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Lo Pagan Near the Beach and Marina Modern Residential Compl…
$328,899
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
$261,619
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Modern New Build Bungalows for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar Near the Beach Mediter…
$371,124
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Boutique R…
$380,785
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to a unique apartment complex located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinata. …
$260,065
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
New bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar - modernity and comfort minutes from the seaMediterra…
$316,758
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar Modern Living Near the Beach Contempor…
$382,726
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We present a new residential complex located in the charming town of San Javier in the Murci…
$326,988
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern bungalows in the southern part of the Costa Blanca, just a few steps from the sandy b…
$367,558
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – Luxury and Nature by the Sea Prime Locat…
$353,437
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The new residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, in a privileged area of Cos…
$375,533
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
The new beachfront residential complex in San Pedro del Pinatar is an exclusive project that…
$566,623
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Just a few steps from the sea, in one of the most privileged areas of Costa Calida, an exclu…
$347,170
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
This exclusive complex of luxury two-family villas offers a modern and functional lifestyle …
$210,526
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Modern Apartments with comunal Pool Near the Beach in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusi…
$287,654
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Modern bungalow houses are just a few steps from the sea in the south of the Costa Blanca. T…
$344,441
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, modernity and coastal lifestyle with these exc…
$301,619
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Newly built bungalows in Lo Pagán: Modern living close to the beach Prime location in Lo P…
$300,357
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Discover this new and exclusive residential complex in the heart of a charming resort town. …
$299,248
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Just a few steps from the sea, in one of the most privileged areas of Costa Calida, an exclu…
$321,540
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Modern bungalows a few steps from the sea in the south of the Costa Blanca. The new resident…
$319,012
Leave a request
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