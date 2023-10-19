Bungalows for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

UAE
75 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€245,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€235,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
84 m²
About the project: the bungalow on the top floor with 3 bedrooms is located in the LCD, whic…
€187,400
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
84 m²
2
We present a spacious bright bungalow in Torre de la Oradada. Bungalow area of 84 sq.m. cons…
€390,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
80 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€217,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
84 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€211,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
63 m²
About the project: this private residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar on t…
€249,950
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
63 m²
About the project: this private residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar on t…
€199,950
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
140 m²
1/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€289,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
219 m²
2/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€299,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
182 m²
2/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€249,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
115 m²
1/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€239,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
1
84 m²
2/2
On sale bungalow on the top floor in Torre de la HoradadaBungalow with an area of 84 square …
€129,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
148 m²
2/2
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
€289,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
148 m²
2/2
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with our own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
€279,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
145 m²
2/2
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
€269,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
150 m²
1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€319,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
163 m²
1/2
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
€279,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
163 m²
1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€289,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
104 m²
1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€269,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
95 m²
1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€259,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
104 m²
1/2
€249,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
78 m²
A residential area consisting of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located 25…
€299,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
87 m²
An elegant residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pi…
€237,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
85 m²
An exclusive residential complex of modern 2-bedroom bungalows located in the center of Pila…
€193,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garage, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
75 m²
An exclusive residential complex of modern 2-bedroom bungalows located in the center of Pila…
€223,600
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
74 m²
An exclusive residential complex of bungalows with 2 and 3 bedrooms, designed using modern a…
€219,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
72 m²
A residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pilar de la…
€235,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
88 m²
A residential area that seeks to optimize space in order to create functional and comfortabl…
€284,950
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
83 m²
The residence is an exquisite set of bungalows with 2 and 3 bedrooms and cozy common areas d…
€254,900
Recommend
