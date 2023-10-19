Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Pilar de la Horadada
  Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

75 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€245,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€235,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
About the project: the bungalow on the top floor with 3 bedrooms is located in the LCD, whic…
€187,400
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious bright bungalow in Torre de la Oradada. Bungalow area of 84 sq.m. cons…
€390,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€217,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€211,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: this private residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar on t…
€249,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: this private residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar on t…
€199,950
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€289,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€299,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€249,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€239,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale bungalow on the top floor in Torre de la HoradadaBungalow with an area of 84 square …
€129,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
€289,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with our own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
€279,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
€269,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€319,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
€279,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€289,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€269,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€259,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
€249,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
A residential area consisting of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located 25…
€299,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
An elegant residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pi…
€237,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
An exclusive residential complex of modern 2-bedroom bungalows located in the center of Pila…
€193,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garage, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garage, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
An exclusive residential complex of modern 2-bedroom bungalows located in the center of Pila…
€223,600
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
An exclusive residential complex of bungalows with 2 and 3 bedrooms, designed using modern a…
€219,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
A residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pilar de la…
€235,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
A residential area that seeks to optimize space in order to create functional and comfortabl…
€284,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The residence is an exquisite set of bungalows with 2 and 3 bedrooms and cozy common areas d…
€254,900
