Bungalows for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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324 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
Leave a request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada 3 km from Beach Boutique Resid…
$428,667
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in Lo Romero Golf Resort, Pilar de la Horadada Modern New Build Homes N…
$328,530
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
New Construction Residences Just 200 Meters from Las Higuericas Beach Modern Homes in T…
$429,131
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 263 m²
Set in the charming setting of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a choic…
$395,221
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Boutique New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, 2 km from beach Exc…
$427,032
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new buildings in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Cost…
$324,137
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
This newly built residential complex offers modern bungalows just 2 km from the beach, ideal…
$396,345
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Unique style and unique architecture define this exclusive new building in Pilar de la Horad…
$312,873
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Bungalow Residential Complex in Pilar de la Horadada Exclusive Modern Bun…
$348,803
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a comfortable bungalow in the MARVIC II residential complex in Pilar de la Horada…
$295,694
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of bung…
$455,491
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We present a new promotion of modern bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most soug…
$403,891
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
New Build Bungalows with Garden or Solarium Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada …
$371,418
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
New residential complex in Torre de la OradaNew residential complex of bungalow apartments w…
$448,525
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Bungalows with Garden or Solarium Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada …
$435,047
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalow Residential Complex in Pilar de la Horadada Exclusive Modern Bungalo…
$383,009
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Exclusive bungalows of new construction with a unique style and privileged location. The com…
$378,859
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New build homes in Pilar de la Horadada with private pool Modern homes close to the beach D…
$357,534
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Exclusive New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in Pilar de la Horadada Modern Livi…
$416,485
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartments and bungalows for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, near the beachExclusive resid…
$486,866
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Located in the city center and close to the best beaches of the Costa Blanca, these apartmen…
$371,635
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Bungalows with Garden or Solarium Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada …
$426,616
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
New houses in Pilar de la Horadada with private poolModern houses near the beachDiscover thi…
$374,360
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Newly built bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Modern homes near the beach Discover this exc…
$409,365
Leave a request
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