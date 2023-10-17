Bungalows for sale in Rojales, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€475,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious residential complex located in La Marquesa Golf Club in Rohales. It offers a bunga…
€449,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious residential complex located in La Marquesa Golf Club in Rohales. It offers a bunga…
€449,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
€294,002
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
€299,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
€302,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale bungalow in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 0.00 m2, t…
€85,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
This 2 bedroom ground floor bungalow is located in Doña Pepa , Ciudad Quesada - Rojales , mo…
€199,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
€449,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
€499,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€369,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€449,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€475,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
¨OPORTUNIDAD¨ Bungalow for sale and consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, se…
€128,000
