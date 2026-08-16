Bungalows for sale in Rojales, Spain

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Bungalows in Rojales, Spain

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86 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Situated in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a choice of 18 bun…
$375,945
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
In one of the most prestigious residential enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca, this e…
$368,199
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
$540,418
Leave a request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca South Exclu…
$359,106
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Situated in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers th…
$458,029
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
This is an exclusive residential complex of modern townhouses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$358,055
Leave a request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in Alicante, this private residential complex offers properties ranging from 74 to 8…
$350,220
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Situated in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers th…
$450,395
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Apartments in Rojales Close to Golf and Beaches Modern Living in a Growing Area o…
$303,941
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Living in Lo Marabú, Ciudad Quesada Prime Location with Nature …
$396,763
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Life in Lo Marabu, Ciudad QuesadaFirst-class location with nature an…
$347,385
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Rojales that offers a selection of modern bungalows, t…
$364,871
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
This is an exclusive residential complex of modern townhouses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$365,146
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in Alicante, Qyudad Quesada, this gated residential complex offers new apartments ra…
$413,792
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Living in Lo Marabú, Ciudad Quesada Prime Location with Nature and …
$374,389
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in Alicante, Ciudad Quesada, this gated residential complex offers new apartments ra…
$405,701
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in Alicante, in the Ciudad Quesada area, this gated residential complex offers new a…
$346,753
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
In one of the most prestigious residential enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca, this e…
$380,025
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Apartments in Rojales Close to Golf and Beaches Modern Living in a Growin…
$326,970
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
An exclusive residential complex offering a modern and functional lifestyle in the heart of …
$341,379
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Situated in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers th…
$389,036
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The complex is located in Alicante, in the area of Ciudad Quesada. This is a closed modern r…
$386,051
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
This is an exclusive residential complex of modern townhouses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$377,460
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Living in Lo Marabú, Ciudad Quesada Prime Location with Nature and …
$397,643
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
In one of the most prestigious residential enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca, this e…
$361,374
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Situated in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers an exclusive choic…
$331,842
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Lo Marabu, Ciudad QuesadaModern design and maximum comfort in a M…
$410,080
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
$510,837
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Rojales that offers a selection of modern bungalows, t…
$517,843
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in Alicante, this private residential complex offers apartments ranging from 74 to 8…
$353,688
Leave a request
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