Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Calp
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Calp, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€160,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€154,000
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€132,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€360,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir