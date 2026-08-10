Bungalows for sale in Calp, Spain

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Bungalows in Calp, Spain

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11 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with 1-2 bed…
$313,012
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with…
$313,012
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
UPPER FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful bungalows on the top floor with …
$205,370
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
GROUND FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with 2 be…
$272,982
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
We present a bungalow complex located in a quiet residential area of Calpe, which offers bre…
$231,168
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
This one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of the Aparthotel Galetamar, located just a f…
$146,701
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
UPPER FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful bungalows on the top floor with 1 bedroo…
$205,370
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
GROUND FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments w…
$272,982
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
In one of the most privileged areas of the Costa Blanca, a new housing concept is being buil…
$551,277
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Discover a new exclusive complex in Calpe, where avant-garde design and comfort combine to o…
$378,037
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся бунгало в Кальпе в районе Pla roig. Общая площадь 125.00 м2, бунгало 2001 год…
$371,454
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