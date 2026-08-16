Bungalows for sale in Adeje, Spain

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Bungalows in Adeje, Spain

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3 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
On sale is a bungalow located in the Adeje zone.The bungalow consists of: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
$349,886
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
$350,700
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Bungalow in complex Las Mimosas in the Torviscas Alto area. The house is located near the pa…
$421,935
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