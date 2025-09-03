Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows in la Marina Baixa, Spain

la Nucia
5
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
9
88 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,49M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$205,994
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New Build Homes with Panoramic Views in Finestrat-Benidorm Exclusive Residential Developmen…
$498,254
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT New Build residential complex in Finestrat locat…
$454,329
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 221 m²
The outer zone of your dreams is just a short drive from some of the most beautiful beaches …
$476,267
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
New bungalow complex in Finestrat-Benidorm, one of the best areas to live on the Costa Blanc…
$442,157
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/5
We present new apartments in a modern style in a new closed complex in the city of Finestrat…
$448,447
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a cozy bungalow in Albir just 1.4 km from the beach. The bungalow consists of a l…
$289,897
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$205,994
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
In this complex, you will be able to build your dream home just minutes from some of the mos…
$453,029
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$205,994
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$195,147
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/5
We present a modern-style bungalow in a new gated complex in Finestrat. Finestrat is a cozy …
$435,717
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a cozy bungalow in Albir just 1.4 km from the beach. The bungalow consists of a l…
$288,766
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a modern-style bungalow in a new gated complex with 18 apartments in Finestrat. F…
$464,648
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a new modern bungalow in a gated residential complex in the city of Benidorm in t…
$451,263
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
We present a modern-style bungalow in a new gated complex in Finestrat. Finestrat is a cozy …
$434,018
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Luxury apartments with spacious terraces on the border of Altea and La Nusia, from where you…
$665,566
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
3 bedroom top floor or ground floor apartments near the sea in Benidorm. Bungalows on the gr…
$406,013
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/2
A modern-style bungalow in a new gated complex with 18 apartments in Finestrat.The bungalow …
$511,125
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Discover this new residential complex located in Finestrat, a privileged location in the Mar…
$493,812
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orxeta, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orxeta, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A renovated two -apartment bungalow with a very large basement and without utility bills, lo…
$172,475
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Bungalo is located in El Tossal, one of the most exclusive regions of La Nusia. The house ha…
$162,713
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
In this complex, you will be able to build your dream home just minutes from some of the mos…
$365,886
Bungalow 1 bedroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
The residential complex is a private development of townhouses, apartments, penthouses and d…
$371,812
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
New Build Homes with Panoramic Views in Finestrat-Benidorm Exclusive Residential Development…
$491,050
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a new bungalow in the urbanization under construction "Sunny Hills". The bungal…
$370,362
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 179 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 86 m2.New Build.There is commu…
$227,689
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN VILLAJOYOSA LIVE BY THE SEA New Buil…
$614,755
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/2
A modern-style bungalow in a new gated complex with 18 apartments in Finestrat. The bungalow…
$509,132
