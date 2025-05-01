Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Less than 100 meters from the beach, with direct and private access to the Paseo Marítimo, 2…
$356,625
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Welcome to discover the new investment in the heart of charming Benalmadena.The flats offer …
$515,125
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Here’s the translation: **Ready-to-move-in apartment with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, inde…
$356,625
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place w…
$451,725
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Stunning penthouse in Benalmádena - Situated in urbanization in the Torrequebrada area of Be…
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
*** We have pleasure to offer for sale this very spacious 5/6 bedroom family home, one of on…
$769,858
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Enjoy the best views of the bay from your terrace.We present a residential complex in a boom…
$517,390
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Elegant Ground Floor Apartment with Stunning Sea Views – Amazing Location above Benalmádena …
$564,940
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
A delightful 4 bed, 3.5 bath detached family villa in a secluded location. The property occu…
$1,10M
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes fro…
$797,029
5 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
FRONT APARTMENT TO THE SEA WITH ITS PRIVATE BEACH!! There is nothing on the market like this…
$1,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 695 m²
Flat - Benalmádena (Arroyo de la miel) , Built Surface 69.5m2, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
$148,269
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEW IN BENALMADENA New Build residential complex in…
$777,172
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place w…
$485,916
1 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Cozy Apartment on the Beachfront in the Benal Beach complex, Benalmadena. 62m², Consisting o…
$311,340
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Welcome to discover the new investment in the heart of charming Benalmadena.The flats offer …
$526,447
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place w…
$594,376
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEW IN BENALMADENA New Build residential complex in…
$1,45M
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEW IN BENALMADENA New Build residential complex of…
$440,471
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEW IN BENALMADENA New Build residential complex in…
$1,08M
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEW IN BENALMADENA New Build residential complex in…
$834,261
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes fro…
$911,376
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Welcome to discover the new investment in the heart of charming Benalmadena.The flats offer …
$622,679
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Welcome to discover the new investment in the heart of charming Benalmadena.The flats offer …
$594,376
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes fro…
$971,379
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes fro…
$901,186
