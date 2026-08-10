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Residential properties for sale in Almunecar, Spain

;
apartments
7
houses
4
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$368,140
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2 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$401,868
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Herradura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Herradura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
It is an exclusive residential complex combining avant-garde architecture with a unique natu…
$2,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$385,615
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$411,160
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3 bedroom townthouse in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Townhouses in a Sought After Beachside Location in Almuñecar This new project is s…
$489,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$489,300
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Stylish Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in La Herradura, Granada La Herradura is a charming,…
$1,95M
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$307,610
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$342,434
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Sustainable Beachfront Villas with Infinity Views in Almuñecar This new development is situa…
$2,13M
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