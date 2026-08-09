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Residential properties for sale in Torrox, Spain

;
apartments
34
houses
18
52 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
This is an exclusive complex of 58 apartments and penthouses on the Costa del Sol, located i…
$580,475
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
This is an exclusive complex of 58 apartments and penthouses on the Costa del Sol, located i…
$620,829
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$486,145
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Los Llanos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
This is an exclusive complex of 12 townhouses located in Torrox Costa, just a few meters fro…
$498,620
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Ready-to-Move 2-Bedroom Townhouse with a Large Terrace in Torrox, Málaga Located in the hear…
$227,661
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Llanos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$415,959
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Llanos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$354,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 195 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$579,005
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 2 bath · 175 m² built. Prese…
$739,472
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4 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 435 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 4 bed · 6 bath · 435 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$3,07M
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Llanos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$496,976
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 2 bath · 116 m² built. Prese…
$761,738
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Llanos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$421,867
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$381,402
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3 bedroom apartment in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 272 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$716,475
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Exclusive Sea View Townhouses with Terraces in Torrox Costa Torrox Costa is renowned for its…
$401,676
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 3 bath · 198 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$692,294
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$485,935
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Llanos, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$415,524
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5 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in San Roque. 5 bed · 4 bath · 480 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$784,978
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3 bedroom apartment in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$495,112
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4 bedroom apartment in Los Llanos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrox, this exclusive collection of 7 townhouses offers a u…
$530,403
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
3-bedroom duplex for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 2 bath · 184 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$510,805
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$400,521
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3 bedroom house in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 3 bath · 280 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$836,173
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Llanos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Llanos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
The modern residential complex located in El Morca, Torrox Costa, offers 112 luxury apartmen…
$370,666
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bright Apartments for Sale in Complex with a Pool in Torrox Costa Málaga Torrox enjoys a pri…
$344,055
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Castillo Bajo Conejito, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
This exclusive residential complex on the Costa del Sol offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments…
$370,470
Leave a request
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