Residential properties for sale in Torrox, Spain

apartments
13
15 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€278,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€283,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Torrox This residential development is located in…
€332,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Torrox This residential development is located in…
€310,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern Design Apartments Just a Few Steps From the Beach in Torrox Costa Apartments for sale…
€293,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/4
Spectacular Sea Views House with 3 Bedrooms in Torrox Costa del Sol Torrox, a region in the …
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Swimming Pool in Torrox Torrox is one of the most s…
€459,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€900,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€850,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€800,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€536,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€340,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torrox Costa Exclusive apartments are locat…
€330,000
