Pool Residential properties for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
329
Marbella
262
Fuengirola
132
Malaga
49
San Roque
37
Rincon de la Victoria
27
Cuevas del Almanzora
17
Puerto Real
16
108 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale and rent in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and charac…
€425,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benalmadena, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Apartment for sale in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool …
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteris…
€475,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale and rental in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2…
€425,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 t…
€2,40M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
€3,00M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Experience Coastal Luxury in Estepona at a Beachfront Complex. Introducing an Impressive Gro…
€1,45M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Villa for sale in Mijas Costa, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteristics (Privat…
€699,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
3 room house with swimming pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Residential real estate on 2 and 3 bedrooms with a balcony, garden or solarium, and with pri…
€370,000

