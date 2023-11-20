Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Granada, Spain

9 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€375,000
€375,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€504,000
€504,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€355,000
€355,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€310,000
€310,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€1,85M
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€1,25M
€1,25M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in La Herradura, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
La Herradura, Spain
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Properties with Private Pool and Private Garden in Almuñécar La Herradura La Herradura is pa…
€890,000
€890,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Chauchina, Spain
2 room apartment
Chauchina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€174,900
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Calahonda, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Calahonda, Spain
Calahonda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A large high quality built classic villa in excellent condition, located in a very quiet are…
€2,95M
€2,95M
Leave a request

