Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Clear all
987 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
2
1
54 m²
4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
64 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
389 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
4
758 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
656 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
4
353 m²
2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
2
94 m²
5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
2
144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
2
1
68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
3
158 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
142 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
6
1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
3
2
74 m²
5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
4
2
90 m²
5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
4
3
97 m²
5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€347,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
3
160 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
3
2
100 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
4
2
131 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
2
111 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€278,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
2
152 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€283,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
3
2
101 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
3
2
89 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
3
2
90 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€258,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
4
2
123 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€323,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
4
2
121 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€337,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
334 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,65M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
242 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
80 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€578,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
