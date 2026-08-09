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Residential properties for sale in Vera, Spain

;
apartments
68
houses
43
111 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$427,683
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1 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$196,503
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$242,739
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$323,652
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
In the heart of Vera Playa, in the prestigious urbanization of Pueblo Salinas, an exceptiona…
$408,002
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
New villas in Vera Playa, Almeria: modern houses near the seaModern life in Pueblo Salinas, …
$522,097
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 219 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$545,562
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 157 m²
In the heart of Vera Playa, in the prestigious urbanization of Pueblo Salinas, an exceptiona…
$332,025
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
In the heart of Vera Playa, in the prestigious urbanization of Pueblo Salinas, an exceptiona…
$326,402
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria Exclusive Resid…
$305,435
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Located in the charming town of Vera, this residential complex offers a variety of accommoda…
$419,504
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$326,166
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
New bungalows in Vera Playa, Almeria: modern homes near the seaModern life in Pueblo Salinas…
$350,323
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$528,882
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Modern new villas with private pool in Valle del Este, Vera, AlmeriaExclusive private reside…
$342,525
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Everything is designed so that you can enjoy maximum space, relaxation and comfort in harmon…
$395,593
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments in Vera Playa, Almería – Modern Homes Near the Sea Contemporary Li…
$314,606
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria Exclusive Resid…
$298,493
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 504 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$557,295
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria Exclusive Resid…
$252,215
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
The New Residential Complex in FaithNew apartment complex in Vera is only 400 m from the hug…
$415,959
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 5
Refined ground-floor apartment with a private yard, indoor heated pool and premium finishes …
$328,413
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
New bungalows in Vera Playa, Almeria: modern homes near the seaModern life in Pueblo Salinas…
$410,647
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera …
$432,619
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$503,966
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Located in the charming town of Vera, this residential complex offers a variety of accommoda…
$261,790
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the charming town of Vera, this residential complex offers a variety of accommoda…
$285,602
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living in…
$522,877
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Elegant villa with private heated pool, panoramic rooftop terrace and modern fitted kitchen …
$513,792
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Everything is designed so that you can enjoy maximum space, relaxation and comfort in harmon…
$308,330
Leave a request
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