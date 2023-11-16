Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Velez-Malaga

Residential properties for sale in Velez-Malaga, Spain

apartments
7
houses
5
12 properties total found
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusively Designed Townhouses in Torre del Mar Houses for sale in Costa del Sol are locate…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€405,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€264,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely Golf-Front Apartments with Panoramic Views in Vélez-Málaga This development of modern…
€261,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torre del Mar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious and Spacious Modern Design Semi-Detached Villas in Vélez-Málaga Villas for sale To…
€550,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€330,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€285,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Chilches, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Chilches, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/4
Magnificent 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villas with 3 Bathrooms in Málaga Vélez - Málaga is the …
€415,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 3-Bedroomed Houses in a Complex Close to Sea in Velez-Malaga The stylish houses are…
€359,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Centrally-Located Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre del Mar Torre del Mar is a well-kno…
€294,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments of 3, 2, and 1 bedrooms in a New and Modern Building in Torre del Mar Torre del M…
€320,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Caleta de Velez, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Semi-detached Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Sea View Caleta de Velez is a small coast…
€795,000
