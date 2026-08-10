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Residential properties for sale in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
~700m from the beach Rustic plot of 500 m² REGISTERED in the property registry. The house ha…
$103
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2 bedroom house in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
2 bedroom house
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
This is a 300m2 approx plot with an unfinished building of about 70m2 approx. It has the str…
$75,933
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Villa 1 bedroom in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Finca 300 m from the beach with an area of ​​about 70 m2. It is limited by a wall, available…
$141,018
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
El  PALMARVejer de la Frontera,€175,000~25 m from the beach (FIRST LINE) House / Apartment o…
$189,783
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
~900 m vom Strand Pinillo entferntSan Pedro Alcantara, Marbella, Malaga Urbanisierung „Bello…
$433,791
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