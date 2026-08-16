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Residential properties for sale in Barbate, Spain

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa rebuilt in its entirety in the fishing district of Barbate. The choice of this house f…
$301,143
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
THE PALMARVejer de la Frontera,~600m from the beach  Rustic plot of 1000 m².Two independent …
$489,263
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House in Barbate, Spain
House
Barbate, Spain
Area 300 m²
I am selling a fantastic house in Barbate, the rural region of La Sepurso. You are in views …
$433,900
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom townthouse in Barbate, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Town house / duplex in the historic center of Conil de La Frontera with independent / own de…
$321,076
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
ZAHORA  Barbate, Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain  Costa de la Luz  ~500m from the beach   The proper…
$103
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