  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости

КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости

Russia, Krasnodar
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
On the platform
7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
vvculture.com
We are on social networks
About the agency

НЕДВИЖИМОСТЬ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКОВ, ИНВЕСТОРОВ, ПОДРЯДЧИКОВ В РОССИИ И ЗА РУБЕЖОМ🌏

РОССИЯ: СОЧИ, КРАСНОДАР, МОСКВА🏗️

ЗАРУБЕЖЬЕ: ИНДОНЕЗИЯ, ТАИЛАНД, КАМБОДЖА, ГРЕЦИЯ, ТУРЦИЯ, ЧЕРНОГОРИЯ, СЕВЕРНЫЙ КИПР, ОАЭ, ОМАН, КАТАР, КЕЙПТАУН🏗️

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:13
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Russia
Valenskaya Viktoriya Viktorovna
Valenskaya Viktoriya Viktorovna
922 properties
Lev Valenskiy
Lev Valenskiy
16 properties
Agencies nearby
LoveinLealEstate Agency
Russia, Novosibirsk
Residential property 1
Leave a request
WORLD PROPERTY INVEST
Russia, Central Federal District
Residential property 13
World Property Invest offers its clients exclusively unique foreign real estate projects that are interesting primarily for investment purposes. Our company solely deals with proven and reliable construction companies. We offer real estate projects that are characterized by: liquidity di…
Leave a request
Praedium ONCOR International
Russia, Central Federal District
New buildings 1 Residential property 15 Сommercial property 2164
Praedium is a professional consulting firm in the commercial real estate market. Founded in 2005, it has been successfully cooperating with leading international and Russian companies in Russia for more than ten years.   Praedium provides a full range of services in the major areas of com…
Leave a request
Century21vmeste
Russia, Moscow
Long-term rental 158
Leave a request
AWAY REALTY
Russia, Central Federal District
Company's year of foundation 2007
AWAY REALTY is your trusted partner in a world of foreign real estate and investments. Homes.RU is an elite real estate boutique abroad, offers you investment objects in 7 popular European countries – Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Switzerland. There are more than 10 00…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go