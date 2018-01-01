REAL AN
Russia, 191002, Россия, Санкт-Петербург, Щербаков пер., д. 12, офис 314
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1999
Languages
Русский
Website
Company description
The «Real» real estate agency has earned a reputation of reliability since it began operating in the market in1999. The agency provides a full range of services in the field of real estate in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. Their highly qualified professionals with ample experience in the field ensure the reliability and purity of all transactions. The agency is constantly growing and developing, permanently training its employees and working in new directions.
Services
Today we can offer our clients:
- all kinds of transactions in the secondary housing market of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region: purchase, sale, exchange, resettlement;
- sale of apartments in buildings under construction in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region; rental housing (from rooms to luxury apartments);
- long-term and daily rent of apartments and rooms;
- a full rabge of services for the purchase of housing using mortgage loans (from selecting a bank and obtaining a loan approval to registering ownership of the property);
- lease and sale of commercial real estate for various purposes and in different scales, from small offices and shops to large shopping and industrial complexes; property management services;
- consulting services for the organization of investment projects in the field of real estate. The real estate agency «Real» is a full-fledged member of the Association of Realtors of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a constant participant in all significant events that are at all related to the real estate market, such as real estate fairs, symposia, conferences, and round tables.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
