  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ИП Копылова Марина Александровна

ИП Копылова Марина Александровна

Россия, Московская обл, г. Подольск, Красногвардейский бульвар д.33
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2010
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
t.me/Gid_Zarubej_Nedvij
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 00:20
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 20:00
Saturday
09:00 - 20:00
Sunday
09:00 - 20:00
Our agents in Russia
Marina Kopylova
Marina Kopylova
Agencies nearby
RBS
Russia, Volga Federal District
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 95
RBS Real Estate Agency was founded in Saratov on September 6, 2006 and is one of the most dynamically developing companies in the real estate market. We were one of the first Saratov real estate agencies to pay attention to the development of specialized areas: secondary and primary marke…
Leave a request
Konglomerat nedvizhimost
Russia, Northwestern Federal District
The company operates mainly in the real estate market of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region but also has resources and partners in other regions of Russia and some foreign countries. All employees of the agency have been working in the field for more than 5 years, and each specialist kn…
Leave a request
ИП Шайдурова-Владимирская Екатерина Юрьевна
Russia, Yekaterinburg
Leave a request
ConPro
Russia, Central Federal District
Residential property 1
The company was created as investnent firm, there were service accumulation about clients, about delivery of equipmentm, about ecological projects, such as wastewater treatment, recycling of different types of waste. During the working process the direction of foreign property appeared and s…
Leave a request
OOO AN Akademiya
Russia, Northwestern Federal District
Company's year of foundation 2005
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go