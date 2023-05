“Akropol SPb” Real Estate Company “BagIra” Ltd. was founded in 2001. The full-fledged member of the Association of Realtors of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The company's activities in the real estate market are certified and insured. The key to success of the company lies in our specialists. Today we are a professional real estate company that provides its specialists with the most innovative technologies in the real estate field that enables professionally and efficiently serve our customers. In 2014 we became the winner of the 20th Interregional annual public competition in real estate “KAISSA - 2014” in the nomination “The best real estate company”. The company is the official partner of the leading Russian banks, such as Sberbank and “VTB 24”. Based on the best practices the company has established professional development training courses for the employees. Our professional staff undergo compulsory training within the company, at the Institute of Real Estate, and every 3 years undergo certification at the Association of Realtors of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region that guarantees a high competence and legal literacy level. “Akropol SPb” Real Estate Company “BagIra” Ltd. provides a wide range of services in the real estate market using the recent most innovative technologies.