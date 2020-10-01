  1. Realting.com
Russia, Moscow
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
2 years 10 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
justreal.ru/
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Justreal is a leading real estate agency with an office in Moscow and company employees in Turkey, Cyprus, Northern Cyprus and the UAE. The company offers a wide range of real estate services around the world, as well as short-term and long-term real estate investments.

We are sure that we are the best! Justreal — a team of professionals. We strive to become reliable partners for our customers and are aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation, which will fully satisfy the most sophisticated requests. If you need professional advice on real estate, contact us. We will answer any questions.

Services
  • personal selection of real estate abroad,
  • advice on the purchase of real estate abroad and investment consulting,
  • legal assistance and organization of the transaction “turnkey”,
  • solution of related issues: translations and processing of documents, examination of objects, etc.
  • tax planning and tax optimization,
  • attraction of bank lending abroad,
  • registration of residence permit and citizenship,
  • Real estate management and post-sales service.
Our agents in Russia
Just Prime Homes
Just Prime Homes
55 814 properties
Ulia Panutina
Ulia Panutina
