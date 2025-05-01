Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia

apartments
921
houses
467
1 388 properties total found
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 540 m²
$699,970
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/9
Studio with sea and Khosta view for sale. Apartment status. Renovated, furnished, equipped. …
$74,997
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 14/20
Beautiful three-room apartment, with high-quality repairs, near the Arboretum. Status apartm…
$324,986
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/10
Secondary housing apartment with the best location and the best view in Sochi. Southern slop…
$89,996
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
I present for purchase the most excellent and investment-profitable offer on the real estate…
$169,993
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
Selling a 3-room apartment, area 53.5 meters. There is everything necessary for living, furn…
$259,989
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 253 m²
$449,980
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 450 m²
Mediterranean-style housekeeping with exploited roofs. Beautiful design. Ground floor: hall,…
$585,875
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/3
$44,998
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 357 m²
Sochi, Adlersky district, Petrozavodsk, New cottage 357 sq.m. in a modern style. The draft v…
$999,957
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 606 m²
Are you looking for a luxury home for a decent life with your family? Is safety and decent s…
$1,30M
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment of your dreams near the sea! The apartment is located in a magnificent busines…
$99,996
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/11
$154,993
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
APARTMENT status! Furniture and appliances all remain. There is a large parking lot in the c…
$79,997
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 187 m²
$359,984
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 9/9
A complex of eleven houses, built according to Federal Law 214. Apartment status. Mortgages …
$72,997
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 230 m²
The house in the cottage village is located in the village of Moldovka, in its lower part, o…
$249,989
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/11
One bedroom apartment in an excellent house, status - apartment. On the ground floor there i…
$97,145
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
A bright and cozy apartment located in one of the best neighborhoods of the city - New Sochi…
$127,994
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/11
$89,896
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/9
Offered to buy an apartment in a new rented house with a repair. The apartment is clean, bri…
$77,115
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 15/20
For urgent sale apartment in the residential complex "Cheltenham". Excellent apartment, well…
$137,494
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 250 m²
Cleaning for sale at Jan Fabrizius! Area: 250 m2, on page 5 acres. No facade, no ground floo…
$264,989
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 185 m²
KP "Atmosphere Village" - luxury suburban real estate for many generations of your family A…
$298,987
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
Selling an apartment within walking distance from the sea, in a closed new complex: Morskoy …
$49,998
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 370 m²
$449,980
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
Cozy, two-room apartment in the central area of ​​Sochi, microdistrict Zavokzalny. The apart…
$114,995
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-level studio 35 m2 with a separate entrance. Five minutes to the sea by car. Developed…
$88,996
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/4
The residential building is located on the "first coastline". The maximum walking time to th…
$139,994
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/18
$169,993
