Cottage village Hrustalnaa Gavan

Crystal Harbor - atmospheric cottage settlement of Sea View format on the 1st line of Lake Komsomolskoye



This is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation on the beach in a quiet bay, cheering up your body and mind by dipping in the refreshing waters of the bay early in the morning, or ending the day in contemplation of a picturesque sunset over the lake from your bedroom window – every day can be spent in a new way.



Space for inspiration



“Crystal Harbor” is located in the Priozersky district of the Leningrad region. The path from St. Petersburg along the picturesque Sortavala highway to the unique beauty of the Karelian Isthmus will take a little more than 1 hour.



Large forest areas from 16 to 43 acres and a treasured house near the lake with its own access to the shore - a dream that will come to life in the "Crystal Harbor"



Create a flowering garden and a decorative pond on the site or creatively transform the natural landscape, build a house according to the author's project or equip a mini-golf area - what do you want?



In the chamber format of a cottage village, you will feel “among your own” – know and trust those 10 families who live nearby, and always have a personal space for relaxation and inspiration.



Unique Nature



Sea View format on the shore of Komsomol Lake is only one of the advantages of a cottage village. The plots are dominated by an ensemble of suspended birches and coniferous tree species. And along the northern border of the territory stretches pine forest, which you will love for the fragrant clean air and amazing singing of local birds.



Comfort and security



Time here will be perfect. The territory of the cottage village will be fenced, and its perimeter is safe and closed from uninvited guests - access to the "Crystal Harbor" will be only for residents. Communications and roads will be built to the sites.



If you need something, then in the settlements nearby you will find the necessary social infrastructure: grocery stores in the villages of Krasnoarmeysk and Solovyovka, restaurants and entertainment centers in Losevo, pharmacies in the village of Gromovo, as well as kindergartens and schools.



