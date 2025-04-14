Cottage village Hrustalnaa Gavan

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Crystal Harbor - atmospheric cottage settlement of Sea View format on the 1st line of Lake Komsomolskoye
This is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation on the beach in a quiet bay, cheering up your body and mind by dipping in the refreshing waters of the bay early in the morning, or ending the day in contemplation of a picturesque sunset over the lake from your bedroom window – every day can be spent in a new way.
Space for inspiration
“Crystal Harbor” is located in the Priozersky district of the Leningrad region. The path from St. Petersburg along the picturesque Sortavala highway to the unique beauty of the Karelian Isthmus will take a little more than 1 hour.
Large forest areas from 16 to 43 acres and a treasured house near the lake with its own access to the shore - a dream that will come to life in the "Crystal Harbor"
Create a flowering garden and a decorative pond on the site or creatively transform the natural landscape, build a house according to the author's project or equip a mini-golf area - what do you want?
In the chamber format of a cottage village, you will feel “among your own” – know and trust those 10 families who live nearby, and always have a personal space for relaxation and inspiration.
Unique Nature
Sea View format on the shore of Komsomol Lake is only one of the advantages of a cottage village. The plots are dominated by an ensemble of suspended birches and coniferous tree species. And along the northern border of the territory stretches pine forest, which you will love for the fragrant clean air and amazing singing of local birds.
Comfort and security
Time here will be perfect. The territory of the cottage village will be fenced, and its perimeter is safe and closed from uninvited guests - access to the "Crystal Harbor" will be only for residents. Communications and roads will be built to the sites.
If you need something, then in the settlements nearby you will find the necessary social infrastructure: grocery stores in the villages of Krasnoarmeysk and Solovyovka, restaurants and entertainment centers in Losevo, pharmacies in the village of Gromovo, as well as kindergartens and schools.
Location on the map
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…