  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Arcasa Group

Arcasa Group

Russia, 115191, Москва, Духовской пер., 17/1, оф.36А
Share using:
QR
Arcasa Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2005
Languages
Languages
Русский, Italiano
Website
Website
www.arcasagroup.com
Company description

Arcasa Group is an Italian Russian-speaking real estate agency working with real estate in Italy: villas, houses, apartments, flats, land. The company provides legal support for transactions involving the most reputable law firms and notaries in Italy.

Agencies nearby
Sardinia Terra
4 properties

SardiniaTerra is an official real estate agent that works throughout Italy. Our priority area is the resort island of Sardinia. We live and work in Sardinia, and know the real estate market and the island very well. We are the first agency to serve Russian clients in Sardinia. Our team is made up of professionals who are always up to date with the latest developments in real estate in Sardinia. During our work, we have gained an impeccable reputation among our clients, and we value and are proud of our work with them. We guarantee each client an individual approach, top-notch security, high-quality service, and confidentiality of their information.

Casa Mia Immobiliare
821 property
Casa Mia Marche Real Estate Agency is specialized in country houses to renovate or already renovated, farmhouses, modern and old villas, houses in old town centres, flats, residential zoning, agricultural and industrial sheds, commercial activities all over national area. Casa Mia Marche also team up with well-qualified professionals and a confidence lawyer for anny for any need, and finally collaborate with best lending institution for alse forty-year loans and up to 100% of building value.
Romagnacase
7 properties

Romagna Case is a large team of professionists with an extensive knowledge of the territory. Professionists of transparency and mediation management, Romagna Case agents stand out not only for the dedication of their commitment, but also for reliability and attention to the specific needs of the customer.

Umbria Real Estate
4 properties

Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes.

We offer a large portfolio to satisfy the different needs of our clients: classic farmhouses in fabulous hill-top positions, luxury villas, apartments in medieval castles or villages and historical ruins. We are also branching out into other regions of Italy such as Tuscany. Umbria Real Estate follows the client during each step of the buying process with efficient and highly professional service dealing with the extensive bureaucratic processes involved in the purchase. We nurture a tried-and-tested as well as a wide network of collaborating professionals – surveyors, architects and various building/restoration staff.

The other branch of our business is high-end holiday villa rentals. We have personally selected a large range of quality holiday villas in the countryside, specially chosen for their comfort, interiors and natural setting. Every villa has its own swimming pool and it’s situated within easy reach of local shops, restaurants and places of historical and cultural interest. The majority of the villas are located in Umbria, a spectacular region that we know extremely well. As you browse through our properties, you will find that real and typically homes await you, the best way to live the local life in complete freedom and privacy.

Dolce Calabria
78 properties

We have been in the Russian market for almost 10 years, and over this time we have found great real estate options for numerous families fr om Yekaterinburg, Samara, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and other cities. In addition to our managers, our team includes an architect, several designers, and a lawyer to help with all of your bureaucratic questions, including residence permits. We start, naturally, with an introductory tour: we will organize your trip to see us in the South of Italy, issue an invitation for you, select your tickets, find you a hotel, meet you at the airport. The next day, we will visit the facilities we previously agreed on together, either by e-mail or when we meet at our office in Moscow. During this tour, we will introduce you to life in our region, show you our beaches, towns, and even non-touristic places. For example, wild beaches that only locals know about... And much more! For clients who cannot come to Italy yet, we have prepared a plan B option, namely video tours and a distance purchase format. After the purchase, we help all our clients get used to our region, we assist them even in such simple communal issues as wh ere and how to pay for their apartment, get an Internet connection, install an alarm system, buy an Italian SIM card, etc. This way, you will only have pleasant memories of the beginning of your new life in Italy!

Realting.com
Go