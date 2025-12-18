  1. Realting.com
Россия Ивановская область г Иваново улица Ермака дом 10 кв 157
Company Type
Landlord
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Русский
Website
homereserve.ru/CwiIQyh3If
About the landlord

Short-term rental of apartments in Tbilisi
Simple accommodation around the clock: accommodation of guests on their own, we send instructions in advance.

comfort of guests above all else: beds for 2-6 guests in apartments, kitchen, shower, washing machine, storage space, ironing station.

* availability of parking.

* Transfer to Georgia

Gza Apart is a family-owned company that has been working in hospitality for several years.

We love to travel with family and know what is important for a holiday outside our hometown or country.

Based on this experience, we make a comfortable stay in our apartments.

Services

* Daily rental of apartments in Tbilisi

* rental of parking spaces

* Transfer to Georgia

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:19
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 21:00
Thursday
09:00 - 21:00
Friday
09:00 - 21:00
Saturday
09:00 - 21:00
Sunday
09:00 - 21:00
