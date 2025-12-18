About the landlord

Short-term rental of apartments in Tbilisi

Simple accommodation around the clock: accommodation of guests on their own, we send instructions in advance.

comfort of guests above all else: beds for 2-6 guests in apartments, kitchen, shower, washing machine, storage space, ironing station.

* availability of parking.

* Transfer to Georgia

Gza Apart is a family-owned company that has been working in hospitality for several years.

We love to travel with family and know what is important for a holiday outside our hometown or country.

Based on this experience, we make a comfortable stay in our apartments.

