Short-term rental of apartments in Tbilisi
Simple accommodation around the clock: accommodation of guests on their own, we send instructions in advance.
comfort of guests above all else: beds for 2-6 guests in apartments, kitchen, shower, washing machine, storage space, ironing station.
* availability of parking.
* Transfer to Georgia
Gza Apart is a family-owned company that has been working in hospitality for several years.
We love to travel with family and know what is important for a holiday outside our hometown or country.
Based on this experience, we make a comfortable stay in our apartments.
* Daily rental of apartments in Tbilisi
* rental of parking spaces
* Transfer to Georgia