  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Atalanta

Atalanta

Russia, 115191, г. Москва, ул.Рощинская 2-Я, дом 4, пом.1, ком.6
Share using:
QR
Atalanta
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2000
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Website
Website
atrealty.ru
Company description

High-end real estate agency abroad Do you want to buy or rent luxury housing abroad? We will make your wishes come true! In the ski resorts, by the sea, on the ocean, in the largest cities of the world, and on the islands — the apartments in paradises around the world are waiting for you. Our staff will help you to choose the best option. We provide a wide choice of apartments, houses, villas, castles, chalets, penthouses, and townhouses around the world. Luxury real estate abroad is at your disposal. The real estate which you could only dream of, in the neighborhood with the world-famous celebrities, or with the richest people on the planet. Our website features objects in Miami, New York, London, Manchester, Geneva, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin. As well as in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Tenerife, the Alps, the Costa Blanca and Majorca, Dubai and Puerto Rico, Barcelona and Athens, Jūrmala and Riga, Cannes, Vienna and Nice.

Services

We provide the following services: obtaining a residence permit and citizenship for the rental and sale of yachts, business aviation; education abroad; financial asset management; medical services abroad. We also offer a high-quality concierge service

Our agents in Russia
See all 6 agents
Konstantin
Konstantin
21 properties
Mariya Ignateva
Mariya Ignateva
86 properties
Dina Prcich
Dina Prcich
380 properties
Aleksandr Anisimov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Agencies nearby
OOO Agentstvo Alekseya Guseva
ExpertAgent
7 properties
Text 1 The ExpertAgent Сompany is your safe partner in choosing real estate for vacation, living, and investment in Spain, on Cyprus Island, and Mexico. For our customers, our services are with a 0% commission. We have created a unique service for our clients: 1. Price guarantee. We have direct dealer agreements with the developer, which protects from any speculation and guarantees you the lowest price. 2. No pain in the neck. You only need to get documents and keys; we will do the rest for you. 3. 1-day apartment purchase. We will prepare all documents for a transaction and conduct it in a day. 4. No-visit online buying. No need to come, we will arrange everything online. We guarantee a 2-month refund if you are not satisfied with the property. Investment attractive service. 5. Customers' club. Customer support for 1 year after purchase. Legal, tax support, handling of issues with the developer. 6. Children's service. Assistance in choosing an educational institution and preparing necessary documents for a child's registration. 7. Free residence permit. When buying real estate, our lawyers will complete paperwork for a residence permit, the Golden Visa. 8. Medical service. We have direct contracts with leading insurance companies that will issue insurance remotely. 9. Assistance in the sale of properties in Moscow and Saint Petersburg when buying immovables abroad. 10. Apartment's test drive. Before buying, try, and live for free. The promotion is valid in several new buildings. 11. Considerate service and privacy. Personal data safety guarantee. 12. Assistance in furniture purchase from famous Italian brands with an up to 30% discount. The ExpertAgent Agency means trusted service and cost-efficient comprehensive deals!
Kliper
382 properties

Clipper Real Estate has been operating in the Kaliningrad real estate market since 1992. We provide a full range of services in the real estate market. Our database contains over 2000 properties for sale.

Lange&Smith

The mission of Lange&Smith is to promote and sell works of architecture based on world professional real estate standards. Architecture is the art and science of erecting, designing buildings and structures, as well as the very set of buildings and structures that create an appropriate spatial environment for human life and activity. Architecture creates a materially organized environment that people need for their life and activities in accordance with their aspirations, as well as modern technical capabilities, aesthetic and artistic views. In architecture, the functional, technical, aesthetic properties of buildings, as well as their artistic and figurative meaning are interconnected. The artistic meaning and specificity of architecture as an art is best expressed by the classical Triad of Vitruvius: Strength, Benefit, Beauty...

Mir Kvartir Premium

Мы прекрасно ориентируемся в этом сегменте, много знаем о домах старого фонда, об их достоинствах и недостатках.

Выполняя функции удаленного офиса продаж ведущих строительных компаний, мы предлагаем лучший ассортимент квартир в домах бизнес и премиум класса. Имеем качественный портфель востребованных объектов в удивительных, сказочных и престижных местах Северной Столицы.

«Мир Квартир» полностью берет на себя ведение переговорного процесса по согласованию условий сделки со всеми сторонами.

Realting.com
Go