Text 1 The ExpertAgent Сompany is your safe partner in choosing real estate for vacation, living, and investment in Spain, on Cyprus Island, and Mexico. For our customers, our services are with a 0% commission. We have created a unique service for our clients: 1. Price guarantee. We have direct dealer agreements with the developer, which protects from any speculation and guarantees you the lowest price. 2. No pain in the neck. You only need to get documents and keys; we will do the rest for you. 3. 1-day apartment purchase. We will prepare all documents for a transaction and conduct it in a day. 4. No-visit online buying. No need to come, we will arrange everything online. We guarantee a 2-month refund if you are not satisfied with the property. Investment attractive service. 5. Customers' club. Customer support for 1 year after purchase. Legal, tax support, handling of issues with the developer. 6. Children's service. Assistance in choosing an educational institution and preparing necessary documents for a child's registration. 7. Free residence permit. When buying real estate, our lawyers will complete paperwork for a residence permit, the Golden Visa. 8. Medical service. We have direct contracts with leading insurance companies that will issue insurance remotely. 9. Assistance in the sale of properties in Moscow and Saint Petersburg when buying immovables abroad. 10. Apartment's test drive. Before buying, try, and live for free. The promotion is valid in several new buildings. 11. Considerate service and privacy. Personal data safety guarantee. 12. Assistance in furniture purchase from famous Italian brands with an up to 30% discount. The ExpertAgent Agency means trusted service and cost-efficient comprehensive deals!