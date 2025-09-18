  1. Realting.com
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки

Russia, Northwestern Federal District
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2008
On the platform
1 year
Languages
Русский
Website
clck.ru/3Cjtqd
About the developer

We have been building cottage villages for 16 years and understand how important it is that the whole way to life outside the city was simple and filled with only pleasant moments. Therefore, we will be close and ready to help you in choosing a village to your liking, building a house and living in it. The main sphere of our interests is the Vsevolozhsky district with its developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility, there are also interesting proposals in the Pushkin, Priozersk, Vyborg, Tosnensky districts and the Pskov region. Most of our large-scale projects are implemented in the immediate vicinity of the Ring Road, which means that in a minimum distance from the city. The availability of communications, internal roads and a favorable environment is a prerequisite in the proposed settlements. The choice is yours, and we will try to take into account all your wishes.

Services
  • Sale of suburban real estate
  • Sale of commercial real estate

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 04:09
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:30 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:30 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:30 - 20:00
Thursday
09:30 - 20:00
Friday
09:30 - 20:00
Saturday
09:30 - 20:00
Sunday
09:30 - 20:00
New buildings
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,272
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,882
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
1 2 3
Our agents in Russia
Otdel prodazh
Otdel prodazh
