About the developer

We have been building cottage villages for 16 years and understand how important it is that the whole way to life outside the city was simple and filled with only pleasant moments. Therefore, we will be close and ready to help you in choosing a village to your liking, building a house and living in it. The main sphere of our interests is the Vsevolozhsky district with its developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility, there are also interesting proposals in the Pushkin, Priozersk, Vyborg, Tosnensky districts and the Pskov region. Most of our large-scale projects are implemented in the immediate vicinity of the Ring Road, which means that in a minimum distance from the city. The availability of communications, internal roads and a favorable environment is a prerequisite in the proposed settlements. The choice is yours, and we will try to take into account all your wishes.