Praedium ONCOR International

Company description

Praedium is a professional consulting firm in the commercial real estate market. Founded in 2005, it has been successfully cooperating with leading international and Russian companies in Russia for more than ten years.



Praedium provides a full range of services in the major areas of commercial real estate - office spaces Class A and Class B, industrial and commercial real estate, services in the field of brokerage, representation of corporate clients’ interests in rental transactions, structuring investment transactions, purchase and sale transactions, as well as strategic consulting, evaluation of property and analysis.