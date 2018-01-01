  1. Realting.com
Russia, 109004, Москва г, Николоямская ул, дом № 40, стр. 1, эт. 2, пом. I, ком. 9-11
Praedium ONCOR International
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.praedium.ru
Company description

Praedium is a professional consulting firm in the commercial real estate market. Founded in 2005, it has been successfully cooperating with leading international and Russian companies in Russia for more than ten years.  

Praedium provides a full range of services in the major areas of commercial real estate - office spaces Class A and Class B, industrial and commercial real estate, services in the field of brokerage, representation of corporate clients’ interests in rental transactions, structuring investment transactions, purchase and sale transactions, as well as strategic consulting, evaluation of property and analysis.

Our agents in Russia
Denis Nikolaev
Denis Nikolaev
2 050 properties
Agencies nearby
Gorodskoy Centr Nedvizhimosti
3 properties

The City Real Estate Center is a stable, successfully operating company that has obtained the trust of both sellers and buyers, not only in Russia but also abroad. We ensure the openness and transparency of each transaction, therefore a lot of customers have been cooperating with us for many years.

One Moscow
30 properties

Premium real estate in the capital. We stand for our clients and give them objective information on the market. We will help you find an apartment and earn from 10% per annum on investments in new buildings.

Illiadi Estate
2 properties
Edelveys
17 properties

Официальный представитель застройщика. 

Страна - Северный Кипр

Зарубежная недвижимость - эконом класса

Инвестиционные проекты для профессиональных инвесторов.

