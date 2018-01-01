  1. Realting.com
Russia, ул. Арбат, дом 10, 119002 Москва, Россия
Developer
English, Русский
fsk.ru
About the developer

FSK Group is one of the largest construction companies in Russia. According to Forbes, the company is among the top 10 most reliable developers in the country.

Dvizhenie Tushino
Developer: ГК "ФСК"

Aparthotel-Bewegung.Tushino is a finished business that brings a guaranteed income to the investor.

Investing in an aparthotel is a reliable way to achieve a constant income with minimal risk with the professional hotel operator Zenit.

room - 231

Trade and services - 900 m²

underground car park - 320 m / m

restaurant - 300 m²

Well-kept green area - 22,660 m²

supermarket - 900 m²

Completion date: 2022
Developer: ГК "ФСК"

Movement - there is life,
and life is movement.
- Hippocrates.

Living in motion means constantly meeting new things, growing, changing, achieving goals and setting new ones. And it also means being a young soul and a young body and not knowing boredom.

Aparth complex "Movement.Tushino" is suitable for such people, young, active. Finding your niche to stay in it forever is not for you yet. A powerful internal drive seems to drive them forward.

So the preference for life is in motion.

  • A large selection of planning solutions

  • 3-5 minutes on foot to the Spartak and Tushinskaya metro station

  • Fenced protected area

  • underground car park and pantries

  • The district infrastructure was developed

  • Free layout

Completion date: 2024
Developer: ГК "ФСК"

ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of modern Europe.

Mobility, a healthy lifestyle, an ideal balance between work and personal life, individuality and uniqueness of images and solutions are key values of the European lifestyle, embedded in the new FSK project on Nagatina embankment.

Moscow ROTTERDAM, like the European one, is not afraid to experiment with architecture. On the banks of the Nagatinsky embankment there will be five futuristic buildings. Unique buildings will become a decoration of the area and a place of strength for residents of the residential complex.

True fans of Dutch culture can take a bike and go to the study of parks surrounded by a residential complex or an endless cycle route along the Moscow River. All this gives freedom of choice and movement, and also creates opportunities for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The project is located on the Moscow River embankment, just 5 minutes from the Nagatinskaya metro station. Surrounded by the project are parks, shopping and business centers, schools and kindergartens, as well as a large sports cluster and much more.

Completion date: 2022
Developer: ГК "ФСК"

A residential complex of business class in the prestigious Khoroshov district. The house is located on Zorge Street, surrounded by historical Stalinist buildings and status residential complexes. This is the perfect combination of the prestige of the area, author's architecture, an individual approach to the layout and interior design of the complex.

  • More than 50 types of layout

  • Ceilings up to 4.5 m

  • Protected area

  • Closed courtyard

  • The rich infrastructure of the area

  • Metro and the IDC 10 min. on foot

Completion date: 2024
Developer: ГК "ФСК"
< p > Residential Quarter « Roman » — a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a classic European suburb based on Italian architecture, where an exquisite atmosphere is combined with a well-thought-out urban space. < / p >< p > A distinctive feature of the — quarter is a two-tier space organization system when residential areas are separated from commercial infrastructure and roads. < / p >< p > Upper level — landscaped yards without cars, private territory for residents. Playgrounds and sports fields, walking alleys, a fountain and landscaped areas for recreation. < / p >< p > Lower level — commercial part of the quarter, where everything is provided so as not to leave this « city in the city »: numerous cafes, shops and other social infrastructure enterprises. < / p >< p > Also, the passageways that connect the entire quarter and the parking lots are located are also at the lower level. < / p >< p > The external form of LCD « Roman » fully corresponds to its name. The concept of the 3rd stage continues the architectural ensemble of the first lines of the project and supports the atmosphere of the Italian fleur. Warm solar facades for the old days, calm shades of flowers, < / p >< p > color European colaret of colors, round or bay windows, multi-level development — all this seems to be transferring you to real Italy. < / p >< p > Central, typically Roman, a square with a fountain-stella, a walking promenade lined with paving stones, a decorative pedestrian bridge complement the concept of the project and, creating an atmosphere of calm, encourage leisurely walks. < / p >< p > Residential Quarter « Roman » — the real embodiment of the dream of a European lifestyle. < / p >< ul >< li >< p > 2 kilometers from MKAD on Kashirskoye or Besedinsky highway < / p >< / li >< li >< p > 4 kindergartens, schools and 2 medical centers < / p >< / li >< li >< p > Playgrounds for children and adults < / p >< / li >< li >< p > Fenced area, yards without cars < / p >< / li >< li >< p > Underground parking and pantries < / p >< / li >< li >< p > More than 100 apartment planning options Designer < / p >< / li >< /ul >
Russkaya Evropa

AvangardInvestProekt, the founder of the «Russkaya EvropA» holding, celebrated its 30th anniversary in September 2018. The experience and expertise of our specialists, their high professionalism and the use of advanced technologies have allowed us to achieve high results in our work — we’ve managed to build and put into operation comfortable residential buildings that became architectural gems of the Kaliningrad region. We are building an unprecedented «Happy City» called «Russkaya EvropA». The team is creating an environment that will be relevant for decades to come. That will be the environment with a new level of life quality in all respects: architectural, spiritual, social, and economic. For the first time, we are creating a NON-residential district as a single ecosystem with pedestrian spaces, green areas and diverse commerce. With the help of the best architects, the project expresses the desire for perfection and a subtle sense of style. We’ve taken into account all the needs of a modern active person. The complex «Russkaya EvropA» is a place for life, active recreation and personal development. The properties built will be of high social significance not only for the district itself but also for the region as a whole since it has a polyclinic, kindergarten, school, sports complex, entertainment infrastructure.

TURKREALT

REAL ESTATE IN TURKEY - exclusively built by us - apartments, smart-apartments, studios, villas, land plots Antalya, Alanya, Istanbul, Kemer, Konyaalty, Belek.

Gruppa kompaniy A101

Investment and construction holding, one of the largest developers in Moscow.

