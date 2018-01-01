Moscow, Russia

Completion date: 2024

ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of modern Europe.

Mobility, a healthy lifestyle, an ideal balance between work and personal life, individuality and uniqueness of images and solutions are key values of the European lifestyle, embedded in the new FSK project on Nagatina embankment.

Moscow ROTTERDAM, like the European one, is not afraid to experiment with architecture. On the banks of the Nagatinsky embankment there will be five futuristic buildings. Unique buildings will become a decoration of the area and a place of strength for residents of the residential complex.

True fans of Dutch culture can take a bike and go to the study of parks surrounded by a residential complex or an endless cycle route along the Moscow River. All this gives freedom of choice and movement, and also creates opportunities for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The project is located on the Moscow River embankment, just 5 minutes from the Nagatinskaya metro station. Surrounded by the project are parks, shopping and business centers, schools and kindergartens, as well as a large sports cluster and much more.