TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Bungalow
Bungalows for sale in Spain
Bungalow
Clear all
510 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
52 m²
€ 69,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
€ 63,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
64 m²
3 Floor
€ 149,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area, located on the 3rd floor. The tota…
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
XX
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 109,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los balcones area. The total area of 57.00 m2, the 19…
