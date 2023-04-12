Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Spain

in Catalonia
642
in Orihuela
617
in Benidorm
140
in l Alacanti
255
in Calp
395
in l Alfas del Pi
501
in Murcia
396
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
510 properties total found
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
€ 63,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 3 Floor
€ 149,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area, located on the 3rd floor. The tota…
Bungalowin Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
XX
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 109,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los balcones area. The total area of 57.00 m2, the 19…
Properties features in Spain

