UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
Torrevieja
95
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Almoradi
42
Orihuela
38
la Marina Alta
36
l Alfas del Pi
32
el Baix Vinalopo
22
Santa Pola
21
l Alacanti
20
Guardamar del Segura
17
Rojales
17
Calp
12
Denia
11
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
11
Benidorm
9
Xabia Javea
9
San Miguel de Salinas
7
Alicante
6
Altea
5
Sant Joan d Alacant
3
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
549 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 420,000
Fantastic corner compartment in Finestrat with impressive views. The house is 135 m ² consis…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 210,000
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 395,000
The chalet distributed over three floors. The ground floor has a hall and a room that can be…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 155,000
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 155,000
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 109,000
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Montforte del Sid — municip…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Located in a residential co…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath
100 m²
€ 278,250
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 139,000
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath
139 m²
€ 133,000
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 125,000
ALICANTE-REALESTATE PRESENTS, semi-detached house completely renovated and with the possibil…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 290,000
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 159,000
It is a semi-detached duplex in a private urbanization with green areas and a community pool…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 149,000
Two-storey semi- detached house for sale, located in Los Frutales, Torrevieja . The house is…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern styl…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map