Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Almoradi
42
Orihuela
38
la Marina Alta
36
l Alfas del Pi
32
el Baix Vinalopo
22
Santa Pola
21
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
549 properties total found
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 420,000
Fantastic corner compartment in Finestrat with impressive views. The house is 135 m ² consis…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 210,000
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 395,000
The chalet distributed over three floors. The ground floor has a hall and a room that can be…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room townhousein els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 155,000
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin La Zenia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 155,000
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 109,000
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
3 room townhousein Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
3 room townhousein Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Montforte del Sid — municip…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
3 room townhousein Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Located in a residential co…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhousein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 100 m²
€ 278,250
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
3 room townhousein San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 139,000
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath 139 m²
€ 133,000
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 125,000
ALICANTE-REALESTATE PRESENTS, semi-detached house completely renovated and with the possibil…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 290,000
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 159,000
It is a semi-detached duplex in a private urbanization with green areas and a community pool…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 149,000
Two-storey semi- detached house for sale, located in Los Frutales, Torrevieja . The house is…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created&nbsp;a modern styl…

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir