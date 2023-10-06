Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Portugal

Cascais e Estoril
53
Lagoa
26
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
22
Portimao
21
Madeira
19
Albufeira
18
Alentejo Region
17
Castro Marim
16
580 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with parking in Beja, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with parking
Beja, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
Houses and old windmill (building only) near Beja. - Area of approximately 980 m2; - High …
€485,000
Villa 2 room villa in Algarve, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Algarve, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Гольф - курорт. Апартаменты на 2 комнаты, угловые, с зеленой территорией. Окна на восток и з…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grandola, Portugal
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grandola, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
This new complex is located in the center of Grandola, which provides residents with easy ac…
€290,000
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Faro, Portugal
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
This farmhouse is located on a plot of land of 40,000 m2, in a valley with stunning views of…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
€2,10M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Расположенная в тихом и развивающемся районе города Ольян, в 3 минутах езды на машине от цен…
€450,000
Villa 5 room villa in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Эта роскошная вилла с пятью спальнями имеет потрясающий вид на поле для гольфа и окружающую …
€1,89M
2 room house in Faro, Portugal
2 room house
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Строящаяся двухквартирная вилла, расположенная в престижном комплексе в Силвеше, с прекрасны…
€399,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Villa 9 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
€499,000
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey 1-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Gramacho Residences . The apartment has 1 …
€259,250
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The property is completely fenced, and access is through electric gates. The villa, with tr…
€525,000
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
€1,70M
8 room house with forest view in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
8 room house with forest view
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 686 m²
Floor 1/2
Farm located in the "Barrocal" Algarve region area, in the S.B. de Messines, with easy and t…
€1,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portugal, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
4 bedroom townhouse , located in downtown Faro, just a few minutes walk from the Marina, res…
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
3 room house in Santa Joana, Portugal
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€319,500
Villa 4 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
An elegant villa located in a secure private condominium, providing luxury, comfort and priv…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Live By The Sea! Located in the calm and peaceful village of Porches in the Algarve rests th…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Live By The Sea! Located in the calm and peaceful village of Porches in the Algarve rests th…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Seaside Property near Marinha and Albandeira beaches, highly attractive. With a privileged l…
€5,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,28M

