Houses for sale in Portugal
Cascais e Estoril
53
Lagoa
26
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
22
Portimao
21
Madeira
19
Albufeira
18
Alentejo Region
17
Castro Marim
16
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
14
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
13
Silves
10
Sintra
8
Oeiras
6
Alcantarilha e Pera
4
Sao Bras de Alportel
4
Sao Clemente
4
Campo de Ourique
3
Faro
3
Marvila
3
Misericordia
3
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with parking
Beja, Portugal
9
3
980 m²
1
Houses and old windmill (building only) near Beja. - Area of approximately 980 m2; - High …
€485,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Algarve, Portugal
2
2
103 m²
2
Гольф - курорт. Апартаменты на 2 комнаты, угловые, с зеленой территорией. Окна на восток и з…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
3
150 m²
3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
Recommend
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grandola, Portugal
1
1
56 m²
1
This new complex is located in the center of Grandola, which provides residents with easy ac…
€290,000
Recommend
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Faro, Portugal
9
6
2
This farmhouse is located on a plot of land of 40,000 m2, in a valley with stunning views of…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Funchal, Portugal
3
436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
€2,10M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
4
3
180 m²
Расположенная в тихом и развивающемся районе города Ольян, в 3 минутах езды на машине от цен…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Faro, Portugal
5
Эта роскошная вилла с пятью спальнями имеет потрясающий вид на поле для гольфа и окружающую …
€1,89M
Recommend
2 room house
Faro, Portugal
3
2
80 m²
1
Строящаяся двухквартирная вилла, расположенная в престижном комплексе в Силвеше, с прекрасны…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
241 m²
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
10
250 m²
2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
€499,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
1
93 m²
2-storey 1-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Gramacho Residences . The apartment has 1 …
€259,250
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
4
2
The property is completely fenced, and access is through electric gates. The villa, with tr…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
4
230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
€1,70M
Recommend
8 room house with forest view
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
11
4
686 m²
1/2
Farm located in the "Barrocal" Algarve region area, in the S.B. de Messines, with easy and t…
€1,50M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
4
5
112 m²
4 bedroom townhouse , located in downtown Faro, just a few minutes walk from the Marina, res…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4
5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Recommend
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
3
2
162 m²
€319,500
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
4
5
297 m²
An elegant villa located in a secure private condominium, providing luxury, comfort and priv…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
2
215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3
4
199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5
5
445 m²
5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
4
327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
3
3
158 m²
Live By The Sea! Located in the calm and peaceful village of Porches in the Algarve rests th…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
3
3
132 m²
Live By The Sea! Located in the calm and peaceful village of Porches in the Algarve rests th…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
5
4
398 m²
Seaside Property near Marinha and Albandeira beaches, highly attractive. With a privileged l…
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,28M
Recommend
Property types in Portugal
villas
chalets
townhouses
duplexes
Properties features in Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
