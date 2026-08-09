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Houses for sale in Faro, Portugal

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Albufeira
31
Lagos
56
Loule
97
Lagoa
66
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458 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this magnificent three-story villa located in the prestigious residential area of V…
$984,648
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House in Lagos, Portugal
House
Lagos, Portugal
The height of elegance. This outstanding, 2 storey, linked villa is in a privileged location…
$2,73M
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Habita
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
House worthy of a work of art, sea view in Carvoeiro – Lagoa Unique 5 bedroom Moroccan-style…
$2,84M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
$620,292
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Villa 14 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 14 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 14
Exceptional Country Estate for Sale in the AlgarveA rare and distinguished opportunity to ac…
$11,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Modern Luxury Villa with Sea Views Porto de Mós, Lagos Experience coastal luxury with this …
$3,11M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Presenting a contemporary, elegant, recently constructed villa with beautiful sea views. The…
$2,66M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$393,006
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Welcome to this Villa, an exquisite retreat that redefines luxury living in the prestigious …
Price on request
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
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3 bedroom house in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
2+1 Bedroom Townhouse – Espiche This 2+1 bedroom townhouse is set in a residential area of E…
$620,421
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4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
Contemporary 4-bedroom villa with sea views, infinity pool, and exclusive design in Lagos. D…
$3,13M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
$2,30M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$453,113
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 588 m²
Elegant Silves Villa T5 Combining Algarve Tradition with Modern Sophistication Nestled in th…
$1,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
$2,20M
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4 bedroom house in Alvor, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxury Villa with 4 Bedrooms, Alvor, Portimão. We present to you a truly stunning villa wher…
$4,14M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
This two-bedroom villa with 9,000m2 of agricultural land is for sale in Moncarapacho, Olhão,…
$1,47M
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House in Portimao, Portugal
House
Portimao, Portugal
Detached single-storey villa with an excellent and quiet residential location just 900m from…
$1,11M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$508,596
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3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Development of 6 T3 Villas in Fuseta. These residences stand out for their perfect combinati…
$1,48M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 720 m²
This five bedroom contemporary villa for sale is located in the sought-after area of Galé, j…
$5,80M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$498,185
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa 3 +1 with pool – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Magnificent villa that combines the charm of tradit…
$2,71M
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4 bedroom house in Montenegro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Contemporary 4 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
$1,94M
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5 bedroom house in Montenegro, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 243 m²
Luxury, quality, comfort and refinement, are the adjectives of this wonderful villa. Compose…
$1,65M
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5 bedroom house in Odiaxere, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Odiaxere, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
$2,95M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Nestled in the desirable grasp of Vilamoura, this estate is sprawled over a double plot and …
Price on request
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
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House in Luz, Portugal
House
Luz, Portugal
Located in the heart of Praia da Luz, this stunning detached home offers a perfect blend of …
$1,21M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This stunning modern villa, located in the exclusive Marina of Albufeira, is set to be compl…
$2,05M
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Property types in Faro

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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