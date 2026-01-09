Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Funchal, Portugal

3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
3-bedroom villa with 186 sqm of gross construction area, private pool, garden, and garage, p…
$1,51M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
4-bedroom villa with 415 sqm of gross private area, swimming pool and private garden, locate…
$2,10M
5 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
5-bedroom villa, with 740 sqm of gross construction area, garden, swimming pool and panorami…
$2,16M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 568 m²
Urban plot of 687 sqm with a completed architectural project for the construction of a conte…
$3,44M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
3-bedroom villa with 431 m2 of total gross area, panoramic pool and sea view, set on a 970 m…
$1,63M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
3-bedroom villa with 311,5 sqm of private gross area, garden, sea view, and garage, set on a…
$1,40M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 903 m²
4-bedroom villa with 903 sqm of gross construction area, a garden, swimming pool, and stunni…
$3,50M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 568 m²
Urban plot of 687 sqm with a completed architectural project for the construction of a conte…
$3,44M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Luxurious Villa in Neves, São GonçaloDiscover your dream home in paradise! This exquisite vi…
$6,41M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Villa with 3 Bedrooms with 238.40 sqm of gross construction area, located in a quiet residen…
$780,795
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
3-bedroom villa with 468 sqm of gross construction area, with garage, swimming pool, and sea…
$2,45M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
3-bedroom villa with 184 m² of gross built area, situated in the exclusive private condomini…
$1,05M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
3-bedroom villa with 184 m² of gross built area, situated in the exclusive private condomini…
$1,05M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
3-bedroom villa with 313 sqm of private gross area, garden, sea view, and garage, set on a 5…
$1,34M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
3-bedroom villa with 186 sqm of gross construction area, private pool, garden, and garage, p…
$1,46M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
4 bedroom villa with 561 sqm of gross construction area, garden, and pool, set on a 717 sqm …
$4,32M
5 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
5-bedroom villa, with 740 sqm of gross construction area, garden, swimming pool and panorami…
$2,16M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 903 m²
4-bedroom villa with 903 sqm of gross construction area, a garden, swimming pool, and stunni…
$3,50M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, postal code 9020-163, with 235.95 sqm of gross construction area, loc…
$757,487
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Single-story 3-bedroom villa with 196 sqm of gross construction area, set on a 460 sqm plot,…
$1,58M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
3-bedroom house with 176 sqm of gross construction area and 3 en-suite bedrooms, barbecue ar…
$874,024
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
3-bedroom villa with 468 sqm of gross construction area, with garage, swimming pool, and sea…
$2,45M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
3-bedroom house with 227 m² of gross construction area and one parking space in São Pedro, F…
$2,16M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 383 m²
Property, 306.46 sqm (gross construction area), swimming pool, garden and garage, in a plot …
$2,34M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
3-bedroom house with 181 m² of gross construction area, excellent sun exposure, and approved…
$932,292
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
3-bedroom villa with 186 sqm of gross construction area, private pool, garden, and garage, p…
$1,46M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
4 bedroom villa with 561 sqm of gross construction area, garden, and pool, set on a 717 sqm …
$4,32M
3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
3-bedroom villa with 184 m² of gross built area, situated in the exclusive private condomini…
$1,05M
4 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 568 m²
Urban plot of 687 sqm with a completed architectural project for the construction of a conte…
$3,44M
