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Houses for sale in Madeira, Portugal

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Funchal
15
Calheta
10
Santa Cruz
6
Canico
6
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35 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
$635,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$496,488
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3 bedroom house in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
Property Description:  Property with excellent quality of finishes, located in a closed d…
$620,568
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$758,118
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3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
3-bedroom house with 463 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a swimming pool, garden, …
$2,66M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and   ocean   glade   lo…
$2,89M
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, postal code 9020-163, with 235.95 sqm of gross construction area, loc…
$757,487
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$736,650
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Modern villa with excellent finishing is located in a closed residential complex with a favo…
$611,951
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$750,505
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates   is located on the slope of Funchal (M…
$2,66M
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3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 829 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New modern Villa 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean views Swimming pool Location: M…
$907,435
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in   The first floor consi…
$721,640
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper   floor there are three bedrooms with bathrooms, wi…
$692,774
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,52M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$635,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$865,968
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3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Single-storey 3-bedroom house, with 406 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a swimming…
$3,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$680,073
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa with excellent finishing is located in a closed residential complex with a favo…
$618,158
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area   with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic ocean…
$981,430
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the   landscape garden. It al…
$906,380
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Villa with 3 Bedrooms with 238.40 sqm of gross construction area, located in a quiet residen…
$780,795
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$779,371
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3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean Views  Swimming pool  Garage for 4 cars…
$878,163
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3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Description: The development is located in a quiet, residential area, ideal for families …
$690,821
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Villa with 3 Bedrooms with 255.20 sqm of gross construction area, located in a quiet residen…
$815,756
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
$635,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 107 m2 of living space, located on the coast of Madeira, a few min…
$639,051
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Property types in Madeira

villas

Properties features in Madeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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