Houses for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Laguna Resort is a prestigious tourist complex situated within a private condominium, featur…
€745,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
Leave a request
4 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
This fantastic villa, fully furnished, is a modern, spacious property with contemporary arch…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
€1,70M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
€645,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 257 m²
€900,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
€875,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
€890,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
€1,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 1 886 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€404,700
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
€499,400
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€400,700
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€399,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
€502,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
€862,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€640,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€860,000
Leave a request
