  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Portugal

Lisbon
32
Madeira
18
Porto
5
Cascais
33
17 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$667,066
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$498,318
2 bedroom house in Faro, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! Villa in a resort located in the A…
$470,330
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroom v…
$586,881
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$883,623
Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$876,002
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$547,017
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,10M
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property is located in Parque Natural de Sintra-Cascais, a protected world …
$6,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$828,397
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
A timeless luxury and truly unique estate located in Luz de Tavira, very close to the Bohemi…
$4,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   A 3-bedroo…
$800,136
3 bedroom townthouse in Obidos, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
$795,261
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$849,405
